ISU confirms the first case of COVID-19 connected to the school, last on campus on March 12

In a Monday afternoon statement, ISU says learned a "member of our community, living out of state," has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says they have confirmed a case of COVID-19 connected to the school.

In a Monday afternoon statement, ISU says learned a "member of our community, living out of state," has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person who tested positive was last on campus over 10 days ago, on March 12.

That person returned home with no symptoms.

The person started displaying symptoms on March 18 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 20.

ISU says the person is isolated at home and is doing well.

This is the first confirmed case connected to Indiana State University.

