ISU commencement ceremony

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at Indiana State University, they've been holding graduation services since last night.

This morning, Bayh College of Education and College of Health and Human Services students got to walk across the stage.

501 graduate students and 1,585 undergraduates received their degrees this weekend.

As you can imagine, graduates were happy they could have this opportunity.

"I'm pretty excited after a year with everything going on with COVID I wasn't able to walk for my undergrad so I was happy ISU let me come back to walk and kinda make up for it," says graduate Jon Lamacki.

Lamacki plans to continue in the master program for exercise science.