ISU celebrates final day of Black History Month by looking at history of diversity on campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the last day of Black History Month and Indiana State University is celebrating its diversity.

That's with the "Black Experience" program.

With nearly a century of black history on campus, ISU has a unique history of diversity.

Folks got the chance to learn about the history of diversity on campus through a guest speaker.

Doctor Crystal Reynolds shared the untold stories of "Local African American History."

The event was held at the Vigo County Historical Society.

Those at the museum said it was a great experience to wrap up the final day of Black History Month.

"We were just happy to be able to invite her to come and do the presentation. Here we are at the end of Black History Month, and it's an important part of our history. Black history is everyone's history," said Suzy Quick.

Quick said there may be a part two to this series.

She said you should keep up with the historical society's Facebook page for updates.