ISU celebrates engineers week

Organizers say this week is all about highlighting opportunities and careers in the engineering field.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students are celebrating Engineers Week.

It's a nationwide effort to help build a diverse and well-educated workforce.

On Monday, Indiana State University held a breakfast to get things started.'

Indiana State University recently added a bachelor of science in engineering. 

Students can take classes from three concentrations, including Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

ISU offers visits for prospective students who are interested.

