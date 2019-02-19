ISU celebrates engineers week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students are celebrating Engineers Week.

It's a nationwide effort to help build a diverse and well-educated workforce.

On Monday, Indiana State University held a breakfast to get things started.'

Indiana State University recently added a bachelor of science in engineering.

Students can take classes from three concentrations, including Civil Engineering, Industrial Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Organizers say this week is all about highlighting opportunities and careers in the engineering field.

ISU offers visits for prospective students who are interested.

To learn more, click here.