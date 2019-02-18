ISU celebrates engineering week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Area students are celebrating engineering week.

It's a nationwide effort to help build a diverse and well-educated workforce.

On Monday, Indiana State University held a breakfast to get things started.

ISU now offers classes in Civil Engineering and Industrial Engineering.

Organizers say this week is all about highlighting opportunities and careers in the engineering field.

ISU offers visits for prospective students who are interested.

