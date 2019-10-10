Clear

ISU dedicates Health and Human Services Building

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 8:08 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University is celebrating the completion of the Health and Human Services Building.

You’ve probably seen the renovated building along 3rd Street.

ISU faculty and staff, board of trustees, local and state officials, and community members gathered today to celebrate the building dedication.

This is the largest state-funded project in university history. The project cost $64-million. The renovation and expansion allows all classes for health and human services to exist under one roof. The building provides opportunities for education in athletic training, counseling, social work, nursing, health education and more.

Sharisse Smith is a senior in the College of Health and Human Services. She said she enjoys the new study spaces.

“When you come in here, it’s going to be quiet, and there’s nice comfortable chairs for you to finish your school work,” Sharisse Smith told News 10.

