ISU celebrates Winter Commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hundreds of new college graduates are celebrating!
That includes students from Indiana State University.
Nearly 800 students accepted their diplomas inside the Hulman Center Saturday morning for ISU's Winter Commencement.
President Dr. Deborah Curtis congratulated students and encouraged them to find their passion.
Congrats to all the grads!
