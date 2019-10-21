ISU celebrates 90-years of radio at the school

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University held a special program on Monday.

It was in celebration of 90-years of radio at the school.

ISU hosted Dr. Joshua Shepperd as their keynote speaker. He's the director of the Radio Preservation Task Force at the Library of Congress.

ISU was voted the best college radio station in the country last year.

FM station manager Rich Green says this is a remarkable achievement.

The program featured current student broadcasters, alumni, and faculty.