ISU cancels all university-sponsored international travel over spring break over coronavirus concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says it will cancel all international university-sponsored spring break travel due to the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement came from ISU President Deborah Curtis.

The statement says ISU's most pressing matter is people getting ready to travel for spring break trips overseas.

They've directed people to check this website for the latest information from Indiana State University.

See the full statement below

This morning, Governor Eric Holcomb and officials with the Indiana Department of Health announced that Indiana has its first confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19). We have been advised that this is an isolated case in Indianapolis (an individual who returned to Indianapolis from a trip to Boston).

For Indiana State University, the most pressing matter relates to individuals preparing for university spring break trips overseas. Because of our concern for the health and safety of our students, ISU is cancelling all university-sponsored spring break travel to international locations.

State officials have reminded us to remain calm, pay attention to any potential symptoms, and use best hygene practices to protect ourselves.

As with other respiratory illnesses, there are steps that everyone can take daily to reduce the risk of getting sick or infecting others with circulating viruses.

--Stay home when you are sick.

--Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Help young children do the same.

--If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

--Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

--Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

--Get a flu shot – it’s not too late to be protected against influenza.

--Be aware that facemasks are not needed for the general public.

Be assured that we are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to update campus. The quickest and easiest way for individuals to remain current on coronavirus developments is via the webpage dedicated to this timely information: https://www.indstate.edu/covid-19.