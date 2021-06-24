ISU camp works to get girls interested in tech and engineering

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University will offer a free summer camp for girls interested in engineering and technology.

The College of Technology will host a virtual camp this summer. It's open to high school girls.

Engineering and technology are male-dominated career fields. Camp organizers say that's why it's important to introduce these careers to girls at a young age.

"It's important that they consider it among the choices that they have, join it or not...that's fine. At least they'll know that it's an option for them," Maria Javain, Ph.D. told us.

The camp will cover topics like robotics, 3-D printing, and drones. There are only 20 open spots for the camp. Learn how to sign-up here.