ISU building receives major upgrades

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A building on the campus of Indiana State University's has received some major upgrades.

Leaders rededicated the Fine Arts and Commerce Building on Tuesday.

Officials improved systems in the building and created state of the art classrooms.

It cost $15 million.

That money came from state funding.

Officials say planning for the project has been happening for about four years.

Renovations started last May.

The building is home to the Community School of Fine Arts.