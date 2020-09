TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has received a major grant.

Lily Endowment gave the university $2.5 million. ISU says the money will go to addressing disparities with graduation and achievement gaps.

This is for underserved populations.

The grant program allows both public and private colleges to consider what it would take to improve education.

ISU says they will use the grant money to expand a program that supports freshmen.