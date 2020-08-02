ISU athletes march for justice in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- For some, the fight for equality is just beginning.

Indiana State fall athletes marched for social justice. Leading the charge, Indiana State University football players Mekhi Ware, Mike Thomas and Dante Hendrix.

"I'm a black man and I have to deal with injustice, police brutality and overall just black oppression. I can make a stand right now, make a change right now, maybe my kids and grandkids won't have to deal with that," said Ware.

The three players wanted to have a march back in June but the timing wasn't right.

Ware said they wanted the entire team to be a part of this. They were able to reach other athletes after countless hours on zoom calls, discussing topics like Juneteenth, and black lives matter.

Mike Thomas said this is unity.

"I think it had to happen now in order to show that the solution is perseverance. We out to hate injustice because we recognize it and we out to fight against it," said Thomas.

The group marched from the Vigo County Courthouse to ISU's Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center.

Coaches and school leaders spoke along the way.

"These young men are more than athletes. They're young African American men who's lives matter," said football coach Curt Mallory.

For Dante Hendrix it's bigger than sports.

"We hear you cheer for us on the football field but when we're in the community and when we don't have our uniform on, we need you to cheer for us in the community. If you just come together and just love each other, you can make such a big difference in this world," said Hendrix.

Organizers say they plan to hold a seminar with ISU's campus police next week.