VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University cross country and track athletes got their hands dirty Sunday.

They partnered with Riverscape to spruce-up Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area.

The volunteers gathered at Dewey Point to clean-up the area.

This is an annual effort the ISU track and field coach started.

Athletes say they want to do their part to keep the area they use for training as clean as possible.

They plan to keep this event going next year.