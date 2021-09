TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -A Terre Haute university is asking its employees to donate sick days to a "donation pool."

Indiana State Univerity made the request in the September 22 'ISU Today' email.

ISU says workers can donate up to 150 hours of sick leave so other workers who are in isolation or quarantine related to COVID-19 can be paid while they're not working.

The university says employees can donate up to four weeks per year and must have at least two weeks of sick time left after donating.