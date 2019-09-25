ISU asks for input on tobacco use policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Univesity is looking at a report addressing its tobacco use policies.

The Tobacco Free Task Force issued a report earlier this year that included recommendations to change the university's policy to include things like vaping and e-cigarettes.

ISU President Deborah Curtis has asked for feedback on those recommendations.

Students, faculty, and staff are asked to give their opinion.

Surveys must be completed by October 1.