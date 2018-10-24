Clear

ISU asks for input on how to best use $2 million grant

Officials hope to use the money to better serve low income, first-generation college students.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 11:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is dedicating itself to student mentoring.

A more than $2 million grant will help achieve that goal.

Officials hope to use the money to better serve low income, first-generation college students.

Now, the school is asking for public input on how this should be done.

Leaders held a meeting on Wednesday.

Organizers say the goal is to come up with a plan together.

If you missed this meeting, you still have time to share your input.

The next community meeting is Monday, November 12th.

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life