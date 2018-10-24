ISU asks for input on how to best use $2 million grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is dedicating itself to student mentoring.
A more than $2 million grant will help achieve that goal.
Officials hope to use the money to better serve low income, first-generation college students.
Now, the school is asking for public input on how this should be done.
Leaders held a meeting on Wednesday.
Organizers say the goal is to come up with a plan together.
If you missed this meeting, you still have time to share your input.
The next community meeting is Monday, November 12th.
