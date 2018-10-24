ISU asks for input on how to best use $2 million grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is dedicating itself to student mentoring.

A more than $2 million grant will help achieve that goal.

Officials hope to use the money to better serve low income, first-generation college students.

Now, the school is asking for public input on how this should be done.

Leaders held a meeting on Wednesday.

Organizers say the goal is to come up with a plan together.

If you missed this meeting, you still have time to share your input.

The next community meeting is Monday, November 12th.