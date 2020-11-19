ISU announces moratorium on student activities as pandemic continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is cracking down against COVID-19.

School officials announced a moratorium for in-person, non-academic student events.

This means gatherings for students, and student groups, on and off campus, are on hold until further notice.

The moratorium is effective through February 1, 2021. Officials plan to review it by January 28th.

As for current campus precautions, ISU officials say they'll extend to the spring semester.

