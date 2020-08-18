ISU and SMWC starts first day of in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University had its first day of school on Tuesday.

The Vice President of Academic Affairs said the university's top priority is to keep people safe. Masks are required.

They've arranged for social distancing in classrooms and placed plexiglass around campus.

Another Vigo County college went back to class on Tuesday.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods students started their first day of class.

SMWC is requiring all students and employees to complete daily health monitoring. With this, they will answer a series of questions.

They also encourage those with COVID-19 symptoms to seek guidance from health providers.

Students said they were glad to be back in class.