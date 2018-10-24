TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is alive with the sound of music.
It was part of ISU's Contemporary Music Festival.
It featured composer Marc Mellits.
Mellits has performed around the world.
He's also scored tracks for companies like PBS.
Musicians say the festival is a good time not just for ISU, but for the entire community.
The festival runs through October 26th.
The events are free to the public.
For a full schedule, click here.
Related Content
- ISU alive with the sound of music
- ISU's School of Music performs special musical
- ‘Sound of Music’ actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
- Best in ISU music showcase talent in annual concert
- The sound of music filled the air of one local park
- Off the Beaten Path: Sound restoration
- ISU Celebrates Founders Day
- ISU holds public auction
- ISU Homecoming events underway
- ISU hosts Earth Day events
Scroll for more content...