ISU alive with the sound of music

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is alive with the sound of music.

It was part of ISU's Contemporary Music Festival.

It featured composer Marc Mellits.

Mellits has performed around the world.

He's also scored tracks for companies like PBS.

Musicians say the festival is a good time not just for ISU, but for the entire community.

The festival runs through October 26th.

The events are free to the public.

For a full schedule, click here.