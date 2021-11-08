ISU women's basketball preparing for new season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Women's Basketball team also has its season opener this week and it's taking place right here in Terre Haute at the Hulman Center.

The Lady Sycamores will be taking on the Stephen Stars this Tuesday at 6 PM.

And they are looking for a strong season after a difficult year last year.

Last season, the Lady Sycamores had 5 wins and 15 losses for an overall 5-15 record.

It's been seven years since ISU has had a winning season, but this year will be a fresh start in many ways for the women's team. This includes a new head coach, Chad Killinger.

Tickets to Tuesday's game can be purchased here or at the doors.