TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many ways to take care of your mind and body, and one activity checks off multiple boxes.
News 10 stopped by the Community Garden in Terre Haute.
That's where we found Indiana State University employees touring the land.
Officials say many know the health benefits of eating home-grown food, but they say the act of gardening can e good for your mind and body as well.
"I think getting outside, getting their hands in the dirt has great health benefits, outside of what we normally think of exercise and diet. I wanted to expand that definition of wellness to include the community garden," Amy Demchak, from ISU said.
The tour was part of an employee wellness program at Indiana State University.
Related Content
- ISU Wellness Program takes employees out of the school into the garden
- ISU Community Garden Doing Well Despite Weather
- ISU Community Garden officially open
- ISU Community Garden Closing For Season
- Planting starts at ISU Community Garden
- New program on the way to ISU
- Indiana State University's new bike share program going well.
- New bike share program rolls out on ISU's campus
- ISU's School of Music performs special musical