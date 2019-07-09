ISU Wellness Program takes employees out of the school into the garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many ways to take care of your mind and body, and one activity checks off multiple boxes.

News 10 stopped by the Community Garden in Terre Haute.

That's where we found Indiana State University employees touring the land.

Officials say many know the health benefits of eating home-grown food, but they say the act of gardening can e good for your mind and body as well.

"I think getting outside, getting their hands in the dirt has great health benefits, outside of what we normally think of exercise and diet. I wanted to expand that definition of wellness to include the community garden," Amy Demchak, from ISU said.

The tour was part of an employee wellness program at Indiana State University.