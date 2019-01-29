Clear
ISU Voting Center back on for May primaries

The election board voted to approve 10 voting center locations for the May primaries.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have developing news out of Tuesday morning's Vigo County Election Board meeting.

One of those locations includes the campus of Indiana State University.

Previously, the board said they would have a voting center at ISU.

It will be located in the Student Union Building.

