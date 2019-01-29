ISU Voting Center back on for May primaries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have developing news out of Tuesday morning's Vigo County Election Board meeting.
The election board voted to approve 10 voting center locations for the May primaries.
One of those locations includes the campus of Indiana State University.
Previously, the board said they would have a voting center at ISU.
It will be located in the Student Union Building.
