ISU Sycamores fall to South Dakota during Saturday's game

VERMILLION, SD (WTHI) - South Dakota welcomed the ISU Sycamores for a tough afternoon football game, where the Sycamores were looking for their first win in several weeks, but this would not come without a tough fight.

First-quarter Heath Stephen II is not letting this ball go out of his sight with the big sack to the Coyotes quarterback, putting up a strong defensive front.

Now the sycamores start the second quarter off strong as Alan Selzer goes for the 41-yard field goal tying up the game

But from there, the coyotes would take off running with the lead.

Later in the second quarter, South Dakota freshman, Carson Camp with the perfect pass to Carter Bell for the touchdown.

The ISU sycamores fall to the South Dakota coyotes with a final score of 38 to 10.