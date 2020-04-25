ISU Sycamore Jonas Griffith signs with San Fransisco 49ers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The NFL draft wrapped up with no sycamore being selected this year, but Jonas Griffith didn't have to wait long to hear from a team afterwards.

The senior informed Sports 10 that he's signed as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers.

The move happened less than an hour after the draft was over.

Griffith told Sports 10 that he talked to both San Francisco Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch.

The niners were one of three teams the linebacker had a pre-draft workout with.

Griffith is a six-time All-American that's tied for the most in program history.