ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Several changes were made this year to make the celebration safer and more family friendly.

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students, fans, school officials and city leaders are reflecting on Saturday's homecoming events.

Students say they think fewer people turned out for events like the Blue and White Parade, tailgating, tent city and the unofficial school tradition bar crawl called "The Walk."

City police officers lined the route from campus to Memorial Stadium and students say their fellow walkers were better behaved and even less drunk compared to past years.

Some tailgaters insist rule changes, including those impacting tent city, were unnecessary. The goal, according to ISU president Deborah Curtis, was getting more people buying tickets and watching the game.

ISU student Olivia Dillion says, "I would say overall it was a little smaller as far as alumni who were able to come back I definitely think that it's going to continue to grow. Changes are being made and as society evolves so is the University in order to adapt for that."

At a press conference about a month ago Curtis said she would evaluate how things went at this year's homecoming with city leaders and police.

Another change this year got students back out to pick up after the homecoming celebration.

Sunday marked the first ever "Homecleaning" event. Volunteers picked up trash along Wabash Avenue from campus all the way to Memorial Stadium.

This idea came from students and Curtis says it was a great way to end a "very successful and happy homecoming."

