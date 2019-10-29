Clear

ISU Students Install Changing Rooms at Griffin Bike Park

Students in the Built Environment Department are installing two changing rooms at Griffin Bike Park.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – ISU students are gaining hands-on experience and giving back.

Instead of just putting their skills to the test in the lab, they’re filling a need.

Timberland Lumber donated the lumber for the project.

“This was a nice opportunity to get a similar experience and then someone actually benefit from their work after the fact," Brent MacDonald said. "And then also getting to experience the service learning aspect of it to appreciate that something they actually done with the program is going to go on to help people.”

MacDonald told News 10 that roughly 30 students are involved with the project.

He hopes to do more service projects in the future.

