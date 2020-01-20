ISU Student organizations honors Martin Luther King Jr. with candlelight vigil

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University is keeping the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. alive.=
The National Association of Black Accountants organized a candlelight vigil. The goal is to honor Dr. King's activism toward social injustice and racial equality.
Many people gathered at Dede Plaza in that spirit. Some sang. Others read poems.
Organizers hope it leads others toward the same fight.
