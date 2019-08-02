ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana State University Recycling Center is no longer accepting paperboard and pinboard materials.

These materials often make up cereal boxes, pop can boxes and other food packaging.

The change went into place at the beginning of the week.

Paul Reed, Manager of the Recycling Center, said the market price for these materials has changed. It is simply too costly for the center to recycle these materials. He wants the community to know there are other options for these items besides the landfill.

“If you have a compost system at home or a neighbor has one, it is actually material that can be composted," Reed said.

If you are unsure about whether or not an item is recyclable, Reed said to check with the staff when dropping off items. A complete list of items that the center accepts is available here.