Clear

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

Chipboard and paperboard materials are no longer being accepted at the ISU Recycling Center.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana State University Recycling Center is no longer accepting paperboard and pinboard materials.

These materials often make up cereal boxes, pop can boxes and other food packaging.

The change went into place at the beginning of the week.

Paul Reed, Manager of the Recycling Center, said the market price for these materials has changed. It is simply too costly for the center to recycle these materials. He wants the community to know there are other options for these items besides the landfill.

“If you have a compost system at home or a neighbor has one, it is actually material that can be composted," Reed said.

If you are unsure about whether or not an item is recyclable, Reed said to check with the staff when dropping off items. A complete list of items that the center accepts is available here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

Image

Hey Kevin Aug 2nd

Image

"It was impossible"; Oblong opts out of grant that would require major sewer rate hike

Image

Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

How Hurricanes are Categorized

Image

Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

Image

Police search for armed robbery suspects

Image

Complaint filed after request denied for adult business in Terre Haute

Image

Commissioners and community weigh in on new jail location

Image

Why Do Mosquitoes Bite You More Than Others?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois