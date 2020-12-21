ISU Provost chosen as new president of Austin Peay University

Indiana State University’s Mike Licari will become the next President of Austin Peay State University after a vote by the school’s trustees Monday.

Licari, ISU’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, and two other finalists were interviewed on campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, earlier this month.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as Austin Peay State University’s next president,” Licari said. “Starting from a position of strength, APSU is ready to move forward as it serves students, the local community, and the state of Tennessee.

“As I reflect on my time at Indiana State University, I am proud of what we achieved, and while I will miss my friends in Terre Haute, I am looking forward to making new ones in Clarksville.”

At ISU, Licari hired six deans, absorbed the Division of Enrollment Management and Marketing into Academic Affairs, and led the development of the university’s current strategic plan.

“We’re thrilled for Mike,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “He has made a huge impact on ISU since arriving in 2015 and he is well prepared for this next step in his career. Austin Peay is getting an outstanding leader who will do great things.”

Said Michael O'Malley, chair of the Austin Peay Board of Trustees: "Dr. Licari has longstanding experience in academia. He has risen through the ranks in a public university setting, including serving as a faculty member, chair of an academic department, dean, associate provost, provost, vice president, and interim president."

Before coming to ISU, Licari was Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Northern Iowa. He previously served as Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Graduate College.

Licari was a Professor of Political Science at ISU and UNI. His teaching has been in public policy, public administration, and statistics.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota. He received his master’s and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.