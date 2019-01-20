ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The president of Indiana State University hopes to bridge the gap between campus and the community.

Northside United Methodist Church in Terre Haute invited ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis to speak during services Sunday morning.

Dr. Curtis says the presentation is a great way to keep the community involved in what’s happening at ISU. She says the community sees Indiana State's vision and she hopes to keep it that way.

"When Indiana State does well, the Wabash Valley does well. When the Wabash Valley does well, Indiana State does very well. We rely on one another."

Dr. Curtis says she hopes more students and staff get involved in the community.