Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

The president of Indiana State University hopes to bridge the gap between campus and the community.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The president of Indiana State University hopes to bridge the gap between campus and the community.

Northside United Methodist Church in Terre Haute invited ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis to speak during services Sunday morning.

Dr. Curtis says the presentation is a great way to keep the community involved in what’s happening at ISU. She says the community sees Indiana State's vision and she hopes to keep it that way.

"When Indiana State does well, the Wabash Valley does well. When the Wabash Valley does well, Indiana State does very well. We rely on one another."

Dr. Curtis says she hopes more students and staff get involved in the community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 5°
Robinson
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 2°
Rockville
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 5°
Casey
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
Brazil
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Marshall
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Snow moves out, bitter cold moves in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Covered in love; looking for love

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

Image

Downtown Terre Haute gets weekend economic boost from ISU alumni

Image

Police seeking identity of suspect

Image

Please remove snow and ice from around your mailboxes

Image

Duke Energy ready to respond to downed power lines

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Lincoln beats North Knox.

Image

Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana cigarette tax hike, legal marijuana bids stalling

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children