ISU President addresses the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Doctor Deborah Curtis addressed the Indiana State University community on Wednesday.
Dr.Curtis focused on the word Impact. She talked about the impact the university is making in the city, region, state, and most importantly, on the students.
"It's why we're here because we started with the impact we have on students' lives, but when 7 out of 10 of them stay in this state and work and live to contribute to the economy, raise their families, to engage in their communities. It's a huge state impact," Curtis said.
Dr. Curtis ended her address with a call to action. She asked people to spread the word about ISU's programs and facilities.
