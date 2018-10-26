ISU Police issue warning after two vehicles stolen from campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have issued a warning to the students and staff on the campus of Indiana State University.
That's according to an email that went out Friday night.
According to the notice, ISUPD is investigating the theft of a motorcycle from ISU Parking Lot 10 and another vehicle from North 9th Street, near the Recreation Center East.
Both were stolen on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask if you have any information you call 812-237-5555.
