Indiana State men's basketball preparing for new season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Men's Basketball team is back in action this week!

The team will have its official season opener this Tuesday, and they've been working extra hard to prepare.

They held their exhibition game on Thursday where they won big with an 82-60 win over Rose Hulman.

But now, the real games start.

Tuesday, the team will be traveling up north to the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

Last year the sycamores had a strong season with 15 wins and 10 losses. In conference, they also held strong with an overall 11-7 record.

Now, this is the first year the team is under new leadership with Head Coach Josh Schertz, who took over the program last March.

That is not the only thing new about this year's squad. More than half of the roster is new, so it's hard to know what to expect from the boys this year.

But the team is hopeful for a successful season.

One returning member tells News 10 he is looking forward to being a leader for his teammates this year.

Cooper neese

"It does feel good to be able to be a big part and help lead these guys day after day and come in here every day," Cooper Neese said. "Like I said, if im going to be the pointer, the two, the three, or whatever it is to help us win, I'm going to do it!"

The Sycamores will tip-off at 8:00 pm on Tuesday.