ISU, Men's Basketball Coach Greg Lansing Part Ways After 11 Seasons

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTHI) Indiana State University announced today that head men's basketball coach Greg Lansing and ISU will part ways after 11 seasons according to Sherard Clinkscales, the Director of Athletics.

"I would like to thank Greg and his staff for their dedication to Indiana State University over the last decade," Clinkscales said. "Greg has directed this program with class and dignity and represented the Sycamores well in the community and on the court. It is simply time to have a change in the leadership of this program."

