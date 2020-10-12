ISU Lincoln Quad scheduled to be torn down this November

INDIANA STATE UNIVERSITY, (WTHI)- The Lincoln Quad was home to many for 50 plus years. To you, it might look like a waste of space. But for Sarah Gage, she called it home her sophomore year.

"My memories of the place were actually great because I lived with my friends and we have heavily decorated it," said Gage.

The Quad was built in 1969, and just like everything, it's reached its end.

This wasn't a surprise to Gage when she heard the news.

"I saw it coming actually it looks like it really wasn't renovated. And I completely understood it because it's best to like be safe and keep the students out of harm's way," said Gage.

Bryan Duncan, the Executive Director of Captial Planning and Construction, will make sure this area doesn't go to waste.

The plan is to create an outdoor green area once the Quad is down.

This should be finished sometime next spring or summer.

"It's going to be very difficult to renovate this complex so, a green space is needed in this area I think it will be well used and it could be an opportunity for other structures in the future," said Duncan.

Gage said the Quad will forever be remembered.

Part of me of course will be sad there some of my favorite memories there. But I can agree with ISU tearing them down and rebuilding something else on it," said Gage.