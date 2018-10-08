ISU Homecoming events underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a big week at Indiana State University as the Sycamores celebrate homecoming.

The campus is already buzzing with activities.

Some new events were introduced this year.

Our crew walked in on a boneless wing competition.

Most of the activities are tried and true ISU Homecoming traditions.

Organizers say it's as much about alumni as it is about current students.

Click here for a schedule of events.