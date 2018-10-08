ISU Homecoming events underway

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a big week at Indiana State University as the Sycamores celebrate homecoming.
The campus is already buzzing with activities.
Some new events were introduced this year.
Our crew walked in on a boneless wing competition.
Most of the activities are tried and true ISU Homecoming traditions.
Organizers say it's as much about alumni as it is about current students.
