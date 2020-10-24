ISU Homecoming canceled, but some still find a way to celebrate.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You didn't hear any of the cheers or sounds of a marching band on Saturday for Indiana State University's Homecoming.

This year, Landon Diehl won't experience the many traditions Homecoming has, as an undergraduate.

"It really was disappointing just because that I turned 21 over the pandemic didn't get to experience the bars or nothing," said Diehl.

The University canceled all homecoming festivities back in August because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The walk, an event not sponsored by the school fell through too. A parade and football game would've happened on Saturday but instead, the streets looked like a ghost town.

Yet, some still attempted to celebrate with an "un-official walk". Some bars opened early on Saturday.

"I think we're just trying to find a middle ground. You're not only coming to college for learning but you're coming for the social experience," said Gabe Shireman, as he walked into the Copper Bar.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said it's a good thing large gatherings aren't happening. Every week state health officials update case numbers deaths and hospitalizations. Right now, Vigo County is in the orange.

"If we go into red on Wednesday we will begin to discuss what needs to be shut down. Bars and restaurants are something that we would consider," said Elder.

Diehl believes if people are smart, spreading the virus could be prevented.

"At least respect others around you when you're outside waiting. If we're going to go participate in other stuff off campus that represents ISU then we should have to wear a mask," said Diehl.