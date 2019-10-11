ISU Daycare Kids participate in The Great Apple Crunch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) Some daycare kids took a bite out of their education.
The Early Childhood Education Center at ISU participated in the Great Apple Crunch!
All at the same time the group spelled out crunch and then bit into their apples.
Its to celebrate National Farm to School Month. The initiative promotes sustainable food sources and locally grown produce.
Ditlzer Orchard provided the apples for the event and organizers say it's an experience the kids won't soon forget.
Schools, hospitals, businesses and more across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio participated today.
