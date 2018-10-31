Clear

ISU Community Garden Closing For Season

The ISU Community Garden is closing it's doors for the cold weather season.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 5:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've had a year that's seen a little less severe weather than normal, but that doesn't mean its been easy for gardeners.

"This entire year has been two to four weeks late, and so, October is about two to three weeks late."

Patti Weaver is a local gardener who also helps run the ISU Community Garden.

She says while the season was a little delayed to start, it's actually been great for late summer and fall planting.

"So, it's been really warm the first portion, and then we had that cold snap which made everything turn and a few things die, or end their season, and so fall gardening this year has been phenomenal."

While fall has been a good time to garden though, spring wasn't as easy.

"Because that totally took away spring gardening. Spring gardening is potatoes and lettuce, just wiped those crops right out the door."

But with high hopes, Weaver says she is always looking toward next year.

"For next year, I'd like to see March be a normal March, and April is semi-normal April with rains and cool temps at night and warm days in the day. I mean, that would be ideal."

But Weaver knows you can't control the weather.

Because of that, she always gives one piece of advice to her new gardeners.

"Every year is a new year, and it's new for everybody. You know, and we all have to adjust to what the weather gives us. So next year, I just hope the weather is kind."

Either way, the garden will stay open, and Patti will be ready to spread her love of gardening wherever she goes.

