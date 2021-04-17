Volunteers work hard to maintain the 'Bee Campus U.S.A.' title at the I.S.U. Garden Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bees play a very important role in our environment. And with the help of some I.S.U. volunteers those bees can thrive even in the city.

Students with I.S.U. put in some back work early Saturday morning to help create more space for bees to pollinate. The students helped spread seeds, lay down mulch, and planted flowers that are vital to sustaining bee life.

This is all in part to keep I.S.U. 'Bee Campus U.S.A.' certified. And that means the garden has to have so many native flowerbeds for bee pollinators. And the Garden Center volunteers must put in many hours of work to keep up with the demand for gardening.

News 10 caught up with, Addison Seidler, who is one of the student coordinators at the Garden Center. And she explains that this garden can help bring more bee life throughout the city.

“Something like this is really important because we can bring pollinators here. And so for their flower beds at home or for their gardens at home, their pollinators are pretty close by.“

The Garden Center is always looking for volunteers. If you’d like to participate in one of their volunteer days you can reach out to the Garden House directly located in downtown Terre Haute.

You can visit their webpage at www.indstate.edu/university-engagement/sustainability/community-garden