ISU “CHILL” Group Hosts Fundraiser at IHOP

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of students at ISU are part of an organization called CHILL—Colleagues Implementing Lifelong Learning.

They hosted a fundraiser on Thursday at IHOP.

IHOP patrons could opt for 20-percent of the proceeds from their meal to go towards the organization.

The proceeds will help students purchase hygiene products and canned goods.

CHILL will then donate those items to students at Terre Haute North Vigo High School and Otter Creek Middle School.

Andrew Brown is a junior at ISU majoring in education. This is his second year participating in the event.

“It’s fun to come in here and kind of hang out with everybody,” Brown said. “And you know that it’s going towards an incredible cause.”