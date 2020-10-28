ISU Alert: Shooting at Highland Quarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - According to Indiana State University Police there has been a shooting at Highland Quarters on campus.

They are asking everyone to avoid the south side of campus until further notice.

The suspect is a black male, grey hoodie black stripe, 6'1".

Contact ISUPD with any information or dial 911.

From the Vigo County School Corporation:

"Due to the shooting near the ISU campus, all schools within city limits were on lockout but have now re opened.



From ISU President:

Dear Sycamore Community,

I am writing to follow up on campus RAVE alerts indicating the following:

ISU Alert: Avoid south side of campus. Units are on scene of a shooting at Highland Quarters. Description of suspect is a black male, grey sweatshirt with black stripe, around 6'-1", unknown direction of travel. All students are advised to avoid this area. If you have any information, please contact the ISU Police Department at 812-237-5555.



The Terre Haute Police have the lead in apprehending the suspect and investigating this tragic situation. The ISU Police Department is assisting. This is an active situation and we must put safety first. Please avoid this area. The University will not get ahead of the TH Police investigation of this matter and will not be issuing any official comment at this time. I ask members of our Sycamore community to refrain from commenting on social media. It is not helpful and could interfere with the investigation. ISU Police and University Communication will provide additional details when it is warranted.



Please join me in sending thoughts and prayers for the victim.



President Deborah J. Curtis, Ph.D.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as details are released.