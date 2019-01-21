ISU students team up with Million Meals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - While some students learned, others spent today giving back to the community.
News 10 talked with students from Indiana State University. They teamed up with an organization called Million Meals.
Together, they handed out food to local pantries, Students say heading out into the community is a great way to honor Dr. King.
Organizers believe they packaged around 180 meals.
