ISU & THPD Chasing Burglary Suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Police are actively searching for a burglary suspect. ISU Public Safety sent out a campus-wide public safety advisory about 7:55 a.m.

The advisory says officers from both departments went to the area of the John T. Myers Technology Center on campus. That’s along Cherry Street in downtown Terre Haute. Police are searching for a burglary suspect.

ISU Police spotted a person near a Wabash Avenue business minutes prior to releasing the advisory. The suspect ran towards campus. Sources tell News 10 that business is Chavas Mexican Restaurant.

Police ask you avoid the area along the 600 block of Cherry Street and area buildings.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.