ISU works to ensure students have access to counseling resources during coronavirus pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many services have been affected by this pandemic, and it's raising concerns about mental health among college students.

Indiana State University is taking action to ensure students have access to counseling resources.

We spoke with Dr. Kenneth Chew of the ISU Counseling Center.

Counseling appointments are done through zoom or facetime.

Dr. Chew said the pandemic has scaled the center's numbers tremendously.

He told us counselors are seeing a rise in anxiety, depression and loneliness.

That's with people having to isolate themselves.

Dr. Chew gave this advice for people who might be going through this.

"It's one of those things that everybodies dealing with right now, because of what we're going through as a country. We try to encourage them to find those ways for you to maintain a little bit of normalcy, whatever that means for you," said Dr. Chew.

Dr. Chew said more students are starting to use telehealth services now.