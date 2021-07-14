Clear

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

The pandemic has taken a toll on seemingly everything and education is no exception.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 7:38 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 7:49 PM
Posted By: Blake Dollier

A study by the Indiana Department of Education said it may take over a year for students to recover from this academic loss.

A study by the Indiana Department of Education said it may take over a year for students to recover from this academic loss.

Vigo County is taking an optimistic approach, despite the state's numbers.

In light of the pandemic, we asked parents for their concerns with test scores slipping.

On our Facebook page, Lance Walsh said, "Teach real math and no 'common core' or 'everyday math.' Get back to the basics."

As far as English goes, Robert Byers suggested, "Force them to write everything instead of just typing it all up."

Putting students first is what Vigo Community School communications director Bill Riley says has been the answer to fighting the statewide trend of lower test scores. However, he said they can only do so much.

"I-Learn is just one test. It happens at one moment in time. Using one test to gauge your data is probably poor data collection," said Riley.

State officials say the most important thing they can do is be there to support the students.

"We are here to make sure that our students in Indiana have the foundation, academic foundation necessary to maximize their academic trajectory for life," said Katie Jenner, the Indiana Secretary of Education.

The study conducted by the Indiana Department of Education shows three levels of educational impact from the pandemic.

Those are minor/no impact (suggesting minimal recovery time), moderate (up to one year to recover) and significant (over one year recovery time).

The state's study also said students in grades 3-8 are all in the significant category statewide.

Vigo County has decided to face this challenge head-on.

"We develop lessons that target these specific areas, for their student to kind of catch up, and get over this learning loss."

Riley also told News 10 students have access to summer school and after school programs throughout the school year.

