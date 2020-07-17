ISSMA cancels live marching band events for 2020

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State School Music Association has canceled all 2020 live marching band events.

The group says it could not effectively put guidelines in place to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

It is disappointing news for many local schools that are already practicing.

At schools like West Vigo, the band director says the community support has been strong. He told us he appreciates the clear decision and direction from the ISSMA.

"Although very sad, I'm sure directors across the state are sad it's not going on. It does allow us to focus a little more on local, and how to get back to schools safely," Chris Gelb said.

The ISSMA hopes to bring back live marching band events in the fall of 2021.