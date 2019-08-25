Clear

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

Indiana State Police issued nearly 200 traffic tickets in Vigo county Friday and Saturday evening. There were extra patrols to ensure everyone was celebrating responsibly during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 2:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police issued nearly 200 traffic tickets in Vigo county Friday and Saturday evening. There were extra patrols to ensure everyone was celebrating responsibly during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.

Troopers also made several drunk driving arrests and issued tickets for people not wearing their seatbelts.

Here are the ISP patrol results: 198 traffic citations, 367 traffic warnings, 58 seatbelt citations

3 vehicle crashes investigated, 24 truck citations, 18 suspended driver citations, 19 DUI arrests, 95 Misdemeanor/ 22 Felony criminal arrests, 5 police K-9 searches, and 27 portable breath tests given.

