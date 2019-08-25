VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police issued nearly 200 traffic tickets in Vigo county Friday and Saturday evening. There were extra patrols to ensure everyone was celebrating responsibly during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.
Troopers also made several drunk driving arrests and issued tickets for people not wearing their seatbelts.
Here are the ISP patrol results: 198 traffic citations, 367 traffic warnings, 58 seatbelt citations
3 vehicle crashes investigated, 24 truck citations, 18 suspended driver citations, 19 DUI arrests, 95 Misdemeanor/ 22 Felony criminal arrests, 5 police K-9 searches, and 27 portable breath tests given.
Related Content
- ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza
- 2018 ISP Scheid Diesel patrol results released
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza starts on Friday in Terre Haute
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza underway, police warn drives to keep it safe
- Scheid Diesel Extravaganza: What you can expect for the 23rd celebration of this event
- More than 15,000 people expected for Scheid Diesel event
- Diesel Extravaganza has an impact on local economy
- Artists take center stage at Art Extravaganza
- Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17-day extravaganza
- ISP returns from Colorado investigation