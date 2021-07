WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice more police as you hit the road this holiday weekend.

Last year at this time, Indiana State Police says there were 2,400 crashes.

ISP says extra patrols are on the lookout for aggressive and distracted driving.

They are also looking for drunk drivers.

If you see a distracted driver, call 911 and let the dispatchers know your exact location.